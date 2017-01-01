Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Nick Aemisegeo of Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey, adjusts the helmet strap on his wife Gail Aemisegeo as she prepares to go down the hill for the first heat of the Parents Race for the All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs Thursday in Akron. Their son is Local Stock Champ Ryan Aemisegeo, 11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Denison of Suffield Township, father of Local Stock Champ McKenzie Denison, yells as his car is released at the start of the Parents Race for the All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs Thursday in Akron. Apparently the extra cheeseburgers he said he ate in preparation for the race did not help him because he lost his heat and did not advance. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Matt Kilby (left) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, gives his wife Elaine Kilby racing pointers as she prepares to go down the hill during the Parents Race for the All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs Thursday in Akron. Their son is Region Five Rally Champ Thomas Kilby, 9. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Wooten (left) of Akron is told by his son Local Akron Champ Jonah Wooten, 10, not to crash into the other cars as he pats him on the back at the starting line during the Parents Race for the All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kathryn Lindsey, of Winter Park, Florida, the reigning Local Masters World Champion, cheers for her mother Linda Lindsey as she makes her way down the hill during the Parents Race for the All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Greg Cantrell of Bloomfield, Iowa is all smiles after hearing he won the Parents Race for the All-American Soap Box Derby at Derby Downs Thursday in Akron. He is the uncle of Garrett Cantrell, 13, a Rally Masters Champion. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)