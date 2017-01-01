Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Aeros' first baseman Jesus Aguilar connects for a single against the Binghamton Mets during the sixth inning of the baseball game at Canal Park on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Aeros' first baseman Jesus Aguilar connects for a single against the Binghamton Mets during the sixth inning of the game at Canal Park on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Aeros' Paolo Espino throws against the Binghamton Mets during the second inning of the game at Canal Park on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Aeros' Matt Lawson (left) tags out Binghamton Mets' Richard Lucas at second during the fourth inning of the game at Canal Park on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Aeros' JoseRamirez (10) runs past Binghamton Mets' first baseman Rhyne Hughes (9) on an overthrow for a double during the fourth inning of the game at Canal Park on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Aeros' Carlos Moncrief (24) watches a high pop up against Binghamton Mets during the fourth inning of the game at Canal Park on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Aeros' Cole Cook (17) throws against the Binghamton Mets during the sixth inning of the game at Canal Park on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Aeros' first baseman Jesus Aguilar (16) is safe at first on a pickoff attempt and dropped ball by Binghamton Mets' Rhyne Hughes (9), during the sixth inning of the game at Canal Park on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)