Akron Aeros fireworks display in a 2004 file photo. Every Friday night is fireworks night during the 2013 season. Saturday night fireworks have been added started in June. (Akron Aeros photo)
Jim Clark, play by play radio announcer, is just one of the bobblehead giveaways this season at the Akron Aeros. (Akron Aeros photo)
Akron Areos mascot Homer is just one of the bobblehead giveaways this season at the Akron Aeros. (Akron Aeros photo)
The Three Dog Night, an extreme food featuring a hotdog inside a bratwurst inside kielbasa served with sauerkraut and stadium mustard introduced in 2011 is back on the menu this season. (Akron Aeros photo)