Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Afghanistan team fixes their robot in between rounds of the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Kawsar Roshan, and Somayeh Faruqi, smile as their team takes to the floor as the watch members of their Afghanistan team prepare to compete in the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Lida Azizi, right, and other members of the Afghanistan team make a repair to their robot after their first round competing in the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Rodaba Noori, left, and Lida Azizi, carry their teams robot to compete with the Afghanistan team in the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Lida Azizi, center, and other members of the Afghanistan team are interviewed by the media in between competition in the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Though more than 100 people were gathered at Springfield Lake to enjoy the sunny afternoon on Saturday, no one saw an 8-year-old Akron boy slip into the water not far from signs saying swimming was prohibited.