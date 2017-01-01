Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Former Afghani interpreter for the U.S. military, Jawid Ahmadzai, 27, is now a case manager for the International Institute in Akron. Ahmadzai is holding a print of the Afghanistan flag. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Afghani interpreter for the U.S. military, Jawid Ahmadzai, 27, (right), helps a Syrian refugee in his office at the International Institute on Wednesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Afghani interpreter for the U.S. military, Jawid Ahmadzai, 27, at his office where he is now a case manager for the International Institute on Wednesday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jawid Ahmadzai, a case manager at the International Institute of Akron, talks Tuesday about working as a translator for the US military in his native Afghanistan and then moving to Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jawid Ahmadzai, a case manager at the International Institute of Akron, talks Tuesday about working as a translator for the US military in his native Afghanistan and then moving to Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)