A boy carries a younger child near the site of a suicide attack on the Supreme Court in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A suicide bomber on Tuesday targeted the Supreme Court building in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing more than a dozen people, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide attack on the Supreme Court in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A suicide bomber on Tuesday targeted the Supreme Court building in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least 19 people, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack on the Supreme Court in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A suicide bomber on Tuesday targeted the Supreme Court building in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing over a dozen people, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
A security officer works the scene of a suicide attack at the Supreme Court in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A suicide bomber on Tuesday targeted the Supreme Court building in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing more than a dozen people, officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)