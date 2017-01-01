Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Denny Pounds splits logs at Barberton Tree in Norton. Pounds spent 40 years behind bars, and was given a job and home by lifelong pal Keith Luck, who owns the tree company. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Keith Luck (left) and Denny Pounds at Barberton Tree. Pounds spent 40 years behind bars but was given a job and home by his good friend, Luck, who owns the company. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Starks (left) and Terry Tribe Johnson with Reentry Coalition, talk as Denny Pounds (right), who served nearly 40 years in prison, listens during a Front Porch meeting of Summit County Reentry Coalition Support Group at the Front Porch facility on Grant Street. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denny Pounds (right), who served nearly 40 years in prison, attends a Front Porch meeting of Summit County Reentry Coalition Support Group. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denny Pounds, who served nearly 40 years in prison, attends a Front Porch Cafe meeting of Summit County Reentry Coalition Support Group. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denny Pounds sits next to his wife Lori Pounds during a service at Wintergreen Ledges Church of God. (Karen Schiely /Akron Beacon Journal)
Denny Pounds, a worker at Barberton Tree, spent 40 years behind bars, but was given a job and home by his lifelong pal Keith Luck, who owns the company. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denny Pounds (far left), who served nearly 40 years in prison, attends a Front Porch meeting of Summit County Reentry Coalition Support Group at the Front Porch facility on Grant Street in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Denny Pounds, who served nearly 40 years in prison, attends a Front Porch Cafe meeting of Summit County Reentry Coalition Support Group. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)