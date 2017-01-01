Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James guards Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan during the third quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye gets a pass to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert against Toronto Raptors defense during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving celebrates a three-pointer against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dahntay Jones dunks the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of second round playoff game Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors 116-105. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)