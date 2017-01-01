Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Feb. 29, 2016, photo, American student Otto Warmbier cries while speaking to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. The family of Warmbier who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home." Warmbier died Monday relatives said in a statement. He arrived in Ohio on June 13 after being held for more than 17 months. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., left, confers with Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member, at the start of a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. McCain said Tuesday, North Korea murdered Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention in a coma. He had arrived in Ohio on June 13 after being held for more than 17 months. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)