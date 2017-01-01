Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) dunks against Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside (21) in the second half of Monday in Cleveland. The Heat won 106-98. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut (6) grimaces after getting hurt in the first half against the Miami Heat, Monday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut (6) is helped up by Cleveland Cavaliers' Richard Jefferson (24) in the first half against the Miami Heat, Monday in Cleveland. Initial X-rays and evaluation of Bogut revealed a fractured left tibia. The Heat won 106-98. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Milwaukee Bucks' Tony Snell (left) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson tries to block in the second quarter of a game Feb. 27 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)