Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Esteban Santiago (right) accused of fatally shooting several people and wounding multiple others at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim, is returned to Broward County's main jail after his first court appearance, Monday, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
This file booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Santiago in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Santiago, the Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting multiple people and wounding several others at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim, was in court for his first court appearance Monday. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Santiago is accused of killing five people and wounding six others in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting and faces federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence. Amy Beth Bennett, South Florida Sun Sentinel
...SOUTH FLORIDA OUT; NO MAGS; NO SALES; NO INTERNET; NO TV...