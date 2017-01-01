Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron defenders Zeke Marshall (44) and Deji Ibitayo (4) stop a shot attempt by Bowling Green forward A'Uston Calhoun during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall slams home two points during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game against Bowling Green Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Alex Abreu (left) drives past Bowling Green center Cameron Black and scores during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demtrius Treadwell (left) battles for a rebound with Bowling Green forward Craig Sealey during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Deji Ibitayo grabs a rebound away from Bowling Green's A'Uston Calhoun and Richaun Holmes during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (left) blocks a shot by Bowling Green forward Richaun Holmes during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Nick Harney slams home two points during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game against the Bowling Green State University Falcons Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (right) is fouled as he puts up a shot over Bowling Green forward A'Uston Calhoun during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (1) battles for a rebound with Bowling Green's Craig Sealey (10) and Jehvon Clarke (20) during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (top) fights for a rebound with Bowling Green forward A'Uston Calhoun during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Nick Harney (right) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Bowling Green center Cameron Black during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (right) knocks a pass away from Bowling Green forward A'Uston Calhoun during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Nick Harney (right) tips the ball away from Bowling Green forward A'Uston Calhoun during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Brian Walsh (right) fights for a rebound with Bowling Green center Cameron Black during first half action in the Zips Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)