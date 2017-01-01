Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (top) blocks a shot by Central Michigan guard Derrick Richardson during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (right) gets tied up with Central Michigan forward John Simons as they fight for a rebound during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Jake Kretzer (right) tries to steal the ball from Central Michigan forward Blake Hibbitts during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Reggie McAdams (right) tries to block a pass from Central Michigan guard Finis Craddock (center) to teammate John Simons during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (left) fights for a recbound with Central Michigan guard Finis Craddock during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Pat Forsythe (left) ties up Central Michigan forward Olivier Mbaigoto for a jump ball during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Nick Harney (left) fouls Central Michigan forward Olivier Mbaigoto as Harney and teammate Alex Abreu strip the ball loose during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Alex Abreu (11) leaps to try and stop a pass by Central Michigan guard Derrick Richardson (3) during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Deji Ibitayo (right) blocks a shot by Central Michigan guard Chris Fowler during the first half in the Zips 68-56 victory over the Chippewas in their Mid-American Conference game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)