Akron center Pat Forsythe (left) has his head grabbed by Ball State guard Matt Kamieniecki (2) as he tries to put up a shot during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (right) is fouled by Ball State forward Matt Kamieniecki as he puts up a shot during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Alex Abreu (left) drives to the basket around Ball State center Zach Fields (50) during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (left) pins a shot by Ball State forward Majok Majok against the backboard during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Nick Harney (right) is fouled by Ball State center Zach Fields (50) on a drive to the basket during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Nick Harney (right) has the ball stripped out of his hands by Ball State guard Jauwan Scaife during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (right) blocks a shot by Ball State center Zach Fields during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Pat Forsythe (34) is fouled by Ball State center Zach Fields as he puts up a shot during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (top) slams home two points over Ball State forward Majok Majok during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Nick Harney (10) tries to block a shot by Ball State forward Majok Majok (55) as he is fouled by teammate Pat Forsythe (right) during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Reggie McAdams (left) grabs a loose ball away from Ball State guard Marcus Posley during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (top) tries to block a shot by Ball State forward Majok Majok during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Brian Walsh (right) tries to block a shot by Ball State guard Jesse Berry during the first half in the Zips 71-64 win over the Cardinals in their Mid-American Conference basketball game at Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)