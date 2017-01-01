Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Jimond Ivey loses the ball between Toledo defenders in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) gets inside to score over Toledo's Steve Taylor Jr. in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Tavian Dunn-Martin (left) passes around Toledo's Justin Roberts in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (center) drives between Toledo's Steve Taylor Jr. (left) and Jonathan Williams in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Antino Jackson (left) slips going around Toledo's Jonathan Williams in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toledo's Nate Navigato (left) looses control of the ball under pressure from Akron's Josh Williams in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) shoots over Toledo's Steve Taylor Jr. in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) shoots under pressure from Toledo's Steve Taylor Jr. in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (left) guards Toledo's Steve Taylor Jr. in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) keeps the ball from Toledo's Steve Taylor Jr. in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (right) guards Toledo's Steve Taylor Jr. in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Josh Williams (left) goes to the basket under Toledo's Nate Navigato in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Emmanuel Olojakpoke dunks against Toledo in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (left) shoots over Toledo's Steve Taylor Jr. in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toledo's Jonathan Williams (left) passes away from Akron's Antino Jackson in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sue Kraley cheers for the Akron Zips against Toledo in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Noah Robotham (left) and Toledo's Jonathan Williams dive for a loose ball in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Emmanuel Olojakpoke (left) blocks a shot by Toledo's Jonathan Williams in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toledo's Jaelan Sanford (left) passes over Akron' s Antino Jackson in the first half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron won 71-65. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)