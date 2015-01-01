Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's coach Keith Dambrot complains to the referee during the first half of their game against Bowling Green Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's head coach Keith Dambrot watches his team in the first half against Bowling Green Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. puts up a shot as Bowling Green's Wes Alcegaire (14) defends in the first half of their game Tuesday at James A. Rhodes arena on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bowling Green's Zack Denny (left) is defended by Akron's Isaiah Johnson in the first half of their game Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's coach Keith Dambrot complains to the referee during the first half of their game against Bowling Green Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jimond Ivey dunks against Bowling Green in the first half of their game Tuesday at James A. Rhodes arena on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Tavian Dunn-Martin tosses the ball up for for a dunk by Jimond Ivey (not pictured) in the first half of their game against Bowling Green at James A. Rhodes Arena on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Josh Williams goes to the basket against Bowling Green in the first half of their game Tuesday at James A. Rhodes arena on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Noah Robotham puts up a shot in the first half of their game against Bowling Green at the James A. Rhodes arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson passes over Bowling Green's Justin Turner in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron defeated Bowling Green 89- 84 giving Akron's head coach Keith Dambrot his 289th win making winningest basketball coach in UA history. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Jimond Ivey (left) is fouled by Bowling Green's Wes Alcegaire Bowling in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron defeated Bowling Green 89- 84 giving Akron's head coach Keith Dambrot his 289th win making winningest basketball coach in UA history. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bowling Green's Demajeo Wiggins (1) looks on as Zack Denny (4) and Matt Fox battle Akron's Josh Williams (bottom) for a lose ball in the second half Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron defeated Bowling Green 89- 84 giving Akron's head coach Keith Dambrot his 289th win making winningest basketball coach in UA history. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's head coach Keith Dambrot gestures during the second half of the Zips game against Bowling Green Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. Akron defeated Bowling Green 89- 84 giving Dambrot his 289th win making winningest basketball coach in UA history. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)