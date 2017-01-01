Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(from left) Akron guard Alex Abreu steals the ball out of the hands of Ohio University guard Stevie Taylor with the help of teammate Brian Walsh during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(from right) Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell battles for a rebound with Ohio University players T. J. Hall and Nick Kellogg during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (left) slams home two points over Ohio University forward Reggie Keely during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Brian Walsh (right) fights for a rebound with Ohio University guard Walter Offutt during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Alex Abreu (right) pokes the ball away from Ohio University guard Stevie Taylor during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Pat Forsythe (left) is called for a foul while trying to block a shot by Ohio University forward Reggie Keely during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (left) battles for a rebound with Ohio University forward Reggie Keely during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron defenders Nick Harney (left) and Demetrius Treadwell (right) block a shot by Ohio University forward Jon Smith during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Alex Abreu (left) drives past Ohio University guard Stevie Taylor during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (left) battles for a rebound with Ohio University forward Reggie Keely during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(from right) Akron forward Nick Harney attempts to block a shot by Ohio forward Reggie Keely with the help of teammate Pat Forsythe during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Pat Forsythe (right) tries to block a shot by Ohio University guard D. J. Cooper during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Alex Abreu (right) tries to throw a pass over Ohio University defender Reggie Keely during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron guard Carmelo Betancourt (left) loses the ball driving to the basket past Ohio University defender Reggie Keely during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron center Zeke Marshall (right) rips a rebound away from Ohio University forward Reggie Keely during first half action in the Zips 86-72 victory over the Bobcats in their Mid-American Conference basketball game Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)