Akron's Noah Robotham (left) drives to the basket around Buffalo's CJ Massinburg during first half action of a basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James and wife Savannah acknowledge fans across the court during first half action of a basketball game between the Akron Zips and the Buffalo Bulls Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Antino Jackson (right) shoots for three over Buffalo's CJ Massinburg during first half action of a basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (right) attempts a layup under Buffalo's Ikenna Smart during first half action of a basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Isaiah Johnson (right) goes up to block the shot of Buffalo's Blake Hamilton during first half action of a basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James (left) shares a moment of laughter with his wife Savannah during first half action of a basketball game between the Akron Zips and the Buffalo Bulls Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Emmanuel Olojakpoke (right) pressures the shot of Buffalo's Blake Hamilton during first half action of a basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr (right) looks to swat the pass of Buffalo's Nick Perkins during first half action of a basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Josh Williams (right) passes to teammate Kwan Cheatham Jr. in the first half of a basketball game against Buffalo Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James (left) watches the action on the floor with his wife Savannah during first half action of a basketball game between the Akron Zips and the Buffalo Bulls Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. celebrates sinking a three against Buffalo in the first half of a basketball game Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)