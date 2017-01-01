Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron's Nick Harney (left) puts up a shot over Coppin State University's Charles Ieans (center) and Darryln Johnson in the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (left) tries to get the ball from Coppin State University's Zachary Burnham in the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Nick Harney (10) and Zeke Marshall (44) battle Coppin State University's Charles Ieans (center) and Zachary Burnham (4) for a rebound in the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (right) and Coppin State University's Charles Ieans battle for a rebound in the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coppin State University's Charles Ieans (left) looks to block the shot of Akron's Nick Harney in the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Deji Ibitayo (4) is fouled while going to the basket by a Coppin State University defender in the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron Zeke Marhsall goes to the hoop against Coppin State University in the first half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Wednesday in Akron. Marshall hit his 1000th career points during the game. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)