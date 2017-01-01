Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Gib Gibbons (left) performs "This Land Is Your Land" while Rev. John Beaty (right) holds the microphone and sings along at an interfaith prayer vigil for "Devoted Dads Facing Deportation" at the Exchange House in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal)
Immigration lawyer Farhad Sethna speaks at an interfaith prayer vigil for "Devoted Dads Facing Deportation" at the Exchange House in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal)
The Rev. John Beaty speaks at an interfaith prayer vigil for "Devoted Dads Facing Deportation" at the Exchange House in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal)
Irba Garcia prays as her daughter Michelle, 8, rests in her lap at an interfaith prayer vigil for "Devoted Dads Facing Deportation" at the Exchange House in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal)
Dominican Sister Alicia Alvarado closes her eyes during a Hebrew prayer read by Alan Fortnoff at an interfaith prayer vigil for "Devoted Dads Facing Deportation" at the Exchange House in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal)
Hakeem Najeeullah (right) of the Islamic Society prays as Surinder Bhardwaj of Kent reads a Hindu prayer at an interfaith prayer vigil for "Devoted Dads Facing Deportation" at the Exchange House in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/ Akron Beacon Journal)