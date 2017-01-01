Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Drew Cohen, 9, of Akron, sits in his derby car decorated with a sticker of LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 80th Akron Area Soapbox Derby held at Derby Downs in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A young racers receives assistance getting into her derby car from an adult prior to the start of a race during the 80th Akron Area Soapbox Derby held at Derby Downs in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Xavier Russell nears the finish line as he finishes .031 seconds ahead of his competitor to claim first in a Suburban Super race during the 80th Akron Area Soapbox Derby held at Derby Downs in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Youngsters race their derby cars to the finish line during one of the many races at the 80th Akron Area Soapbox Derby held at Derby Downs in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Samarra Meier, 12, of Akron, relaxes on the pavement next to her derby car prior to the start of the 80th Akron Area Soapbox Derby held at Derby Downs in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Claire Kollin (left) and Emily Le race their derby cars down the hill early in Saturday's 80th Akron Area Soapbox Derby held at Derby Downs in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Connor Hutchison, 12, cruises down the hill to the finish during an early race of the 80th Akron Area Soapbox Derby held at Derby Downs in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
