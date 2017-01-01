Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Medina school teachers Debbie Hicks (left) and Roberta Gangl talk about their experiences running the Boston Marathon after arriving at Akron-Canton Airport on Monday, in Green. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina school teachers Debbie Hicks (left) and Roberta Gangl talk about their experiences running the Boston Marathon after arriving at Akron-Canton Airport on Monday, in Green. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)