Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Summit County Public Health Air Quality Air Administrator Samuel Rubens and Air Quality Engineer Megan Talcott in their department at the Summit County Public Health on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Public Health Air Quality Air Administrator Samuel Rubens and Air Quality Engineer Megan Talcott with case files at the Summit County Public Health on Friday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)