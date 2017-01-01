Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Abbie Kintz 9, of Firestone Park, gets in shape with the 3Kick machine at the Green Family YMCA children's activities on Friday in Green, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Katie Kintz 11, of Firestone Park jumps to score on the XerPro activity at the Green Family YMCA children's activities on Friday in Green, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Theresa Deevers 9 of Green rides the eXerbike machine at the Green Family YMCA children's activities on Friday in Green, Ohio. Children must continuously pedal the eXerbike in order for the video game to keep playing. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)