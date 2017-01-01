Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron art student MC Cook, 24, of Akron joins fellow art students as he puts the finishing touches on the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron art student Lindsey Mitchell joins fellow art students as she puts the finishing touches on the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural designed by a team of four students led by Mitchell, depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron art students put the finishing touches on the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems TTuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron art students sign their names on the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Szalay, Associate Professor in the Graphic Design program at University of Akron talks about the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Elisa Gargarella, Associate Professor and Art Education Area Coordinator at University of Akron talks about the latest Art Bomb Brigade project, a giant psychedelic mural depicting the coexistence between industry and nature on the wall of the parking lot of Echogen Power Systems Tuesday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)