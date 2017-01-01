Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Amy Haught (left) of Bath and Sue Ann Erdie of Bath, check out the silent auction wines at "Auction22" the Akron Art Museum's annual fundraiser. The event in its 22nd year took place on Saturday evening at the Akron Art Museum. Akron Guests enjoyed art, wines, food, silent and live auctions and former Akron native Jim Clendenen owner of Au Bon Climat of Santa Maria, California was the featured winemaker. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Scott Wilkes (left) of Akron, talks with guest winemaker Jim Clendenen of Santa Maria, California at "Auction22" the Akron Art Museum's annual fundraiser. The event in its 22nd year took place on Saturday evening at the Akron Art Museum. Akron Guests enjoyed art, wines, food, silent and live auctions and former Akron native Jim Clendenen owner of Au Bon Climat of Santa Maria, California was the featured winemaker. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Lyn Bober (left) of Akron, Tia Stathopoulos of Akron and Tom Farmakidis of Akron pose for a photo at "Auction22" the Akron Art Museum's annual fundraiser. The event in its 22nd year took place on Saturday evening at the Akron Art Museum. Akron Guests enjoyed art, wines, food, silent and live auctions and former Akron native Jim Clendenen owner of Au Bon Climat of Santa Maria, California was the featured winemaker. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Guests sit down for dinner at "Auction22" the Akron Art Museum's annual fundraiser. The event in its 22nd year took place on Saturday evening at the Akron Art Museum. Akron Guests enjoyed art, wines, food, silent and live auctions and former Akron native Jim Clendenen owner of Au Bon Climat of Santa Maria, California was the featured winemaker. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Amanda Angerstien (left) of Tallmadge, Maggie Collins-Harris of Akron and Georgia Stathopoulos of Akron, pose for a photo at "Auction22" the Akron Art Museum's annual fundraiser. The event in its 22nd year took place on Saturday evening at the Akron Art Museum. Akron Guests enjoyed art, wines, food, silent and live auctions and former Akron native Jim Clendenen owner of Au Bon Climat of Santa Maria, California was the featured winemaker. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Jen and Tom Hull of Wadsworth check out the silent auction wines at "Auction22" the Akron Art Museum's annual fundraiser. The event in its 22nd year took place on Saturday evening at the Akron Art Museum. Akron Guests enjoyed art, wines, food, silent and live auctions and former Akron native Jim Clendenen owner of Au Bon Climat of Santa Maria, California was the featured winemaker. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Auction 22 Chairs Jillian and David Pelland of Sharon Township at "Auction22" the Akron Art Museum's annual fundraiser. The event in its 22nd year took place on Saturday evening at the Akron Art Museum. Akron Guests enjoyed art, wines, food, silent and live auctions and former Akron native Jim Clendenen owner of Au Bon Climat of Santa Maria, California was the featured winemaker. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)