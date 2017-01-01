Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Avid ballon aviator Mike Emich rolls out a hot air balloon basket he stores in his garage on Monday in Akron, Ohio. Emich is part of a group building a hydrogen gas balloon. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Avid ballon aviator Mike Emich explains the use of an antique envelope vent used in hot air balloons on Monday in Akron, Ohio. The sewing machines are used in making hot air balloons. Emich is part of a group building a hydrogen gas balloon. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bert Padelt (right), designer of a gas balloon, and Mike Emch building the wicker basket in Padelt's shop in Bally, Pa. (Photo by Joanie Padelt)