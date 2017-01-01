Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron-Canton Airport TSA Agent James Sakel checks a sippy cup belonging to Meghan Mason and her son Daulton, 1, of Norton, as they head through a security checkpoint on Monday in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lily Martin 4, of Massillon. peers over the Spirit Airlines counter while at Akron-Canton Airport with her mother Brittney Lewers and sister Luna Martin, 5 months, on a tour of the airport for mothers with small children on Monday in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lily Martin 4, of Massillon, peers out of the shuttle parking bus window while at Akron-Canton Airport with her mother Brittney Lewers and sister Luna Martin, 5 months, on Monday in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Katie Parsons (left) and her daughter, Emma, 5, of Canton, heads a tour for mothers with small children to get familiar with flying on Monday at Akron-Canton Airport in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron-Canton Airport hosts a tour for mothers with small children to get familiar with flying on Monday in Green. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd., with corporate offices in Akron, continued to plunge Tuesday afternoon, following a report released Monday evening by the Washington Post about allegations of widespread sexual harassment at the company.