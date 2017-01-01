Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Beacon Journal's Publisher Mark Cohen (left) receives an award alongside Gatehouse Ohio Media Publisher Jim Porter (right) from Akron-Canton Food Bank CEO Dan Flowers at the Harvest for Hunger Luau Celebration on Friday at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in Akron, Ohio. The food bank collected a record breaking amount of foods and funds in this year's Harvest for Hunger campaign. The total amount made was $1,262,933. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
President and CEO Dan Flowers speaks at the Harvest for Hunger Luau Celebration on Friday at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in Akron. The food bank collected a record breaking amount of foods and funds in this year's Harvest for Hunger campaign. The total amount made was $1,262,933. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Director Gina Campbell announces award winners at the Harvest for Hunger Luau Celebration on Friday at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in Akron. The food bank collected a record breaking amount of foods and funds in this year's Harvest for Hunger campaign. The total amount made was $1,262,933. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Beacon Journal's Publisher Mark Cohen receives an award from Akron-Canton Food Bank CEO Dan Flowers at the Harvest for Hunger Luau Celebration on Friday at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in Akron, Ohio. The food bank collected a record breaking amount of foods and funds in this year's Harvest for Hunger campaign. The total amount made was $1,262,933. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Campaign specialist Stephanie Knori speaks at the Harvest for Hunger Luau Celebration on Friday at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in Akron, Ohio. The food bank collected a record breaking amount of foods and funds in this year's Harvest for Hunger campaign. The total amount made was $1,262,933. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A conga line announces the amount of money collected at the Harvest for Hunger Luau Celebration on Friday at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank in Akron, Ohio. The food bank collected a record breaking amount of foods and funds in this year's Harvest for Hunger campaign. The total amount made was $1,262,933. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)