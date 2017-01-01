Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Five Akron students believed to be responsible for leaving a racially charged message on a locker room door at Ellet High School will face disciplinary action by the schools and misdemeanor charges by the police, authorities said Thursday.