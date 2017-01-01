Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kevin Biagetti, 37, of Barberton, who is recovering from an opiate addiction at F I Community Housing, talks about his recovery process. The 18-bed facility offers help for drug-addicted men to put their lives back together. The program is staffed 24/7 by recovering addicts. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
"This place saved my life," said Kevin Biagetti, 37, of Barberton who is recovering from an opiate addiction at F I Community Housing in Akron. Akron is on the verge of losing the facility because property owner, Dave Testa, has been ordered by a Summit County domestic relations judge to turn the building into cash as part of a divorce settlement.
(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Patterson, 63, residential house manager at F I Community Housing, poses for a portrait. Akron is on the verge of losing F I Community Housing, the largest transitional housing unit for men recovering from addiction in Summit County. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
F I Community Housing in Akron is one of the three level 2 recovery units in Summit County. The 18-bed facility offers help for drug-addicted men to put their lives back together. The program is staffed 24/7 by recovering addicts.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The theatre at F I Community Housin. F I Community Housing is one of the three level 2 recovery units in Summit County. The 18-bed facility offers help for drug-addicted men to put their lives back together. The program is staffed 24/7 by recovering addicts.(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Councilman Mike Freeman (right) discusses the future of F I Community Housing with the addiction treatment program's founder, Denny Wilson, after a council meeting Monday. Male clients in the program stand by to share their recovery stories with council. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)
Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples hugs a client of F I Community Housing while Denny Wilson, director of the residential addiction treatment program, talks with Councilman Mike Freeman (right). Wilson and his clients have urged the city to intervene as their house is slated to be sold at public auction on April 18. (Doug Livingston/Akron Beacon Journal)