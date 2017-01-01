Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Software developer Jim Wilson, owner of Insight Market Data, demonstrates how his smartphone Ringside Shopper app finds coupons for products when UPC codes are scanned. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Software developer Jim Wilson, owner of Insight Market Data, demonstrates how his smartphone Ringside Shopper app finds coupons for products when UPC codes are scanned at the LaGrange IGA. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Software developer Jim Wilson, owner of Insight Market Data, demonstrates how his smartphone Ringside Shopper app finds coupons for products. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Software developer Jim Wilson, owner of Insight Market Data, demonstrates how his smartphone Ringside Shopper app redeems coupons for products at the register when UPC codes are scanned. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Software developer Jim Wilson, owner of Insight Market Data, demonstrates how his smartphone Ringside Shopper app redeems coupons for products at the register when UPC codes are scanned at the IGA. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
LaGrange IGA shoppers can can a smartphone Ringside Shopper app for coupons by scanning this QR code by Software developer Jim Wilson, owner of Insight Market Data. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)