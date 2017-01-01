Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Artisan Coffee co-owner's Emily and Tim Bechtel in their shop on Canton Road in Akron. The new Whole Foods set to open in West Akron is going to have an Artisan Coffee bar in the new store. The store is set to open in September. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Artisan Coffee co-owner's Emily and Tim Bechtel pose for a portrait at their shop on Canton Road in Akron. The new Whole Foods set to open in West Akron is going to have an Artisan Coffee bar in the new store. The store is set to open in September. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Soap Box Derby cookies made by Sweet Mary's Bakery in downtown Akron. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Seiberling Farm in Norton has been in the Seiberling family since 1831. (Photo courtesy Seiberling Farm)
The Seiberling Farm in Norton has been in the Seiberling family since 1831. (Photo courtesy Seiberling Farm)
The Seiberling Farm in Norton has been in the Seiberling family since 1831. (Photo courtesy Seiberling Farm)
The Seiberling Farm in Norton has been in the Seiberling family since 1831. (Photo courtesy Seiberling Farm)