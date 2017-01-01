Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this file photo, area entrepreneur Evan Delahanty, 31, creator of Peaceful Fruits fruit strips.
In this file photo, area entrepreneur Evan Delahanty, 31, creator of Peaceful Fruits fruit strips.
In this screen grab from a video, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James works as an employee named Don in a pizza shop in Pasadena, Calif. Blaze, the pizza chain partially owned by LeBron James is opening it's first North East Ohio location near Belden Village Mall in Canton. (Screen Grab)
Derrick Williams is a free agent again. The Cavaliers did not re-sign him to a second 10-day contract after his first one expired during the All-Star break, although that could still happen after Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline passes.