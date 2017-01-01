Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The new location of the Bombay Grill in the former Sweet Pea on Merz Boulevard in Fairlawn. The restaurant is to open later this month at which time the Bombay Grill in Cuyahoga Falls will close. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)
George Colaco stands outside the new location of his Bombay Grill in the former Sweet Pea on Merz Boulevard in Fairlawn. The restaurant, co-owned by his wife, Liz, is to open later this month, at which time the Bombay Grill in Cuyahoga Falls will close. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)
West Point Market in Fairlawn is now selling bread from three local bread bakers: Breads of Fairlawn, Sara Jane's Bread Co. in Munroe Falls and Brimfield Bread Oven in Brimfield Township. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)