Herb Kaiser's winning vanilla bean cheesecake with pecan crust and mango honey topping. The cheesecake took top place in the dessert category at the Men Who Cook fundraising event at Todaro's Party Center. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and his mother Lucretia Horrigan with Horrigan's jambalaya -- one of many entrants in the Men Who Cook fundraising event May 5 at Todaro's Party Center in Akron. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)
Herb Kaiser, assistant director of nutrition services of North Canton-based Altercare of Ohio, with his winning vanilla bean cheesecake with pecan crust and mango honey topping. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)
The fifth photo is of Michael Wilson,with his
team's shrimp and cheese grits, which took the Best Theme Entree award at the May 5 Men Who Cook fundraising event at Todaro's Party Center in Akron. Other team members are Scott Read, principal at Accelerant Growth, and Patrick Bravo, executive director of the Summit County Land Bank. (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)
The fourth photo is of (from left to right) Zarah Shah, 16, and Noor Shah, 12, and their father Shah Jalees. Jalees, a psychiatrist with Summa Physicians Inc., took the Best Presentation award at the Men Who Cook fundraising event at Todaro's Party Center in Akron for shami kabab (a fried patty of lentils and beef) and murgh makhani - (butter chicken). (Katie Byard/Akron Beacon Journal)
