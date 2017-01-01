Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Patrons enjoy wine at Sarah's Vineyard in 2016 in Cuyahoga Falls. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Poster for Summer Solstice Festival at Sara's Vineyard in Cuyahoga Falls.
Patrons enjoy wine at Sarah's Vineyard in 2016 in Cuyahoga Falls. Several thousand people are expected to descend on the vineyard later this month for the 15th annual Summer Solstice Festival on June 16-18. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A German band entertains at the Old European Days & Bierfest at the Akron German Family Society in 2016. This years festival will be held in Brimfield Township on June 24-25. (Photo courtesy David Hall/Akron German Family Society )
The Old European Days & Bierfest at the Akron German Family Society will be held in Brimfield Township on June 24-25. (Photo courtesy David Hall/Akron German Family Society )