Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cuyahoga Falls residents Kim and Blake Rawson enjoy the view of the Cuyahoga River from the recently opened deck of The Jetty, at the Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A wall of old playbills is showcased near tables at BLU Plate Eatery. BLU Plate restaurant is opening above BLU Jazz+ downtown. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
BLUE Plate owner Tony Troppe sits near a wall of old playbills at the new BLU Plate Eatery in Akron. BLU Plate restaurant is opening above BLU Jazz+ downtown. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The bar at BLU Plate Eatery restaurant is opening above BLU Jazz+ downtown. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Environmental Flooring Group's Sean Boron of Canton works on setting the carpet in the private dining room at BLU Plate Eatery. BLU Plate restaurant is opening above BLU Jazz+ downtown. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A wall of old playbills is showcased near tables at BLU Plate Eatery in Akron, Ohio. BLU Plate restaurant is opening above BLU Jazz+ downtown. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)