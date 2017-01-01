Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The free annual wedding cake show at Reeves Cake Shop in Akron will be held on Jan 28-29 from noon to 4 p.m. (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A superhero themed wedding cake from Reeve's Cake Shop of Akron. The shop is having its annual wedding cake show to celebrate its 26th year from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28-29. The shop at 2770 Cory Ave. will have more than 20 flavors of cake for sampling and 40 cakes will be on display. (Photo courtesy Reeves Cake Shop)
A superhero themed wedding cake from Reeve's Cake Shop of Akron. The shop is having its annual wedding cake show to celebrate its 26th year from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28-29. The shop at 2770 Cory Ave. will have more than 20 flavors of cake for sampling and 40 cakes will be on display. (Photo courtesy Reeves Cake Shop)
A wedding cake from Reeve's Cake Shop of Akron. The shop is having its annual wedding cake show to celebrate its 26th year from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28-29. The shop at 2770 Cory Ave. will have more than 20 flavors of cake for sampling and 40 cakes will be on display. (Photo courtesy Reeves Cake Shop)
The Lemon Brule Cheesecake dessert with Cabernet marinated strawberries has been added to the menu at The Twisted Olive in Green. The new menu offerings is a combination of input and efforts from Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Gervasi Vineyard Executive Chef Jerry Risner and Head Chef for The Twisted Olive, Chef Andre Silva. (Photo courtesy Twisted Olive)
Risotto Stuffed Pepper Duom with mozzarella and ground sausage risotto, marinara, basil and balsamic has been added to the menu update at The Twisted Olive in Green. The new menu offerings is a combination of input and efforts from our Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Gervasi Vineyard Executive Chef Jerry Risner and Head Chef for The Twisted Olive Chef Andre Silva. (Photo courtesy Twisted Olive)
Warm Sundried Tomato Spread with vegetable antipasto and herbed pita has been added to the menu at The Twisted Olive in Green. The new menu offerings is a combination of input and efforts from Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Gervasi Executive Chef Jerry Risner and Head Chef for The Twisted Olive, Chef Andre Silva. (Photo courtesy Twisted Olive)
Quartetto Italiano with Hummus, Spice Pickled Carrots and Cucumbers, Marinated Olives and Tomato Salad has been added to the menu update at The Twisted Olive in Green. The new menu offerings is a combination of input and efforts from our Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Gervasi Vineyard Executive Chef Jerry Risner and Head Chef for The Twisted Olive Chef Andre Silva. (Photo courtesy Twisted Olive)
Cheese Cappelletti is cheese filled pasta, roasted corn, peas, bacon, and butternut squash cream has been added to the menu at The Twisted Olive in Green. The new menu offerings is a combination of input and efforts from our Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Gervasi Vineyard Executive Chef Jerry Risner and Head Chef for The Twisted Olive Chef Andre Silva. (Photo courtesy Twisted Olive)
To answer your additional questions, this is a menu update at The Twisted Olive, with new selections, which is done annually. The new menu offerings is a combination of input and efforts from our Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Executive Chef, Jerry Risner. The Head Chef for The Twisted Olive is Chef Andre Silva.
NOTE: At Gervasi Vineyard, we have also updated the menus at both restaurants: The Bistro and The Crush House Bar & Eatery.
Please let me know if you have additional questions.
The Twisted Olive, an Italian American Kitchen on Green. The restaurant has updated their menu offerings a combination of input and efforts from our Culinary Teams from both Gervasi Vineyard and The Twisted Olive, spearheaded by Gervasi Vineyard Executive Chef Jerry Risner and Head Chef for The Twisted Olive Chef Andre Silva.