Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Framed water color works of art make with love by children from Ritzman Elementary School wait to be distributed to patients on the art cart at Summa Akron City Hospital on Thursday in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Volunteer Rosemary Capotosto gives a hug to oncology patient Gabriella Altomare, 24 of Akron, after giving her a panda water color from the art cart at Summa Akron City Hospital on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Volunteer Rosemary Capotosto wheels around her art cart at Summa Akron City Hospital on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Volunteer Rosemary Capotosto piect of artwork to Elizabeth Schwenning and her new baby Eleanor Schwenning from the art cart at Summa Akron City Hospital on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa Akron City Hospital Volunteer Services System Director Angela Smith talks about the Art Cart Program on Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)