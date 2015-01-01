Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Shatoria Blue (left) (cq) and Pierre Jenkins of Akron hold the hands of their newborn daughter Paris Jenkins at Summa Akron City Hospital Sunday in Akron. Paris is the first baby born in Summit county in 2017. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shatoria Blue (left) and Pierre Jenkins of Akron, with their newborn daughter Paris Jenkins at Summa Akron City Hospital Sunday in Akron. Paris is the first baby born in Summit county in 2017. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shatoria Blue of Akron holds her newborn daughter Paris Jenkins at Summa Akron City Hospital Sunday in Akron. Paris is the first baby born in Summit county in 2017. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
