Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Henri LaBelle, 11, of Kent watches a 3D printer make a plastic bracelet during a demonstration Saturday at the Akron Hackerspace. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mentor Doug Costlow of Akron removes a plastic bracelet made on a 3D printer during a demonstration Saturday at the Akron Hackerspace. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Andrew Leitholf of Cuyahoga Falls (center) explains beer making using the one pot brew-in-a-bag method to students Saturday at the Akron Hackerspace. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Josh Hoffman, 17, learns basic through-hole soldering techniques from mentor Andrew Buczko (right) Saturday at the Akron Hackerspace. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Devin Wolfe of Akron places raised letters in a vacuum former to make a sign Saturday at the Akron Hackerspace. Membership is free and people can learn, create and share technology, art and science through monthly talks and hands-on activities. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)