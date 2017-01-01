Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A 1963 photo of Ruby and the Romantics - (from left) Leroy Fann, Ed Roberts, Ronald Mosely and George Lee surrounding Ruby Nash.
Billy Soule, assistant to the Mayor of Akron, hugs a tearful Ruby Nash Garnett at the conclusion of a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Akron's Ruby and the Romantics hit "Our Day Will Come" in Akron City Council Chambers on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mira Roberts wife of the late Ed Roberts looks over one of the proclamations given during the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Akron's Ruby and the Romanticshit "Our Day Will Come" in Akron City Council Chambers on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ruby Nash Garnett (right) listens to Ophelia Averitt, president of the Akron NAACP, reads a proclamation during a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Akron's Ruby and the Romantics hit "Our Day Will Come" in Akron City Council Chambers on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barbara Fann, wife of the late Leroy Fann, listens to a presentation during the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Akron's Ruby and the Romantics hit "Our Day Will Come" in Akron City Council Chambers on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brenda Bethel, sister of the late Ronald Mosley looks at one of the proclamations given during the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Akron's Ruby and the Romantics hit "Our Day Will Come" in Akron City Council Chambers on Thursday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)