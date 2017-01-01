Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron City Centre Hotel guest reservation forms, including photocopies of driver licenses and credit cards, sit on a table Thursday, the first day of the shuttered hotel's ongoing liquidation sale.The documents have since been secured and will be shredded, people connected to the sale said Friday. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron City Centre Hotel guest reservation forms, including photocopies of driver licenses and credit cards,sat on a table at the back of this room Thursday, the first day of the hotel's ongoing liquidation sale.The documents have since been secured and will be shredded, people connected to the sale said Friday. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron City Centre Hotel guest reservation forms, including photocopies of driver licenses and credit cards, sit on this cluttered table Thursday, the first day of the shuttered hotel's ongoing liquidation sale.The documents have since been secured and will be shredded, people connected to the sale said Friday. (Jim Mackinnon/Akron Beacon Journal)