Ray Lee, co-CEO of Country Pure Foods, likes the view of South Main Street and Lock 3, Thursday from his new office window located in the former O'Neil's building in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ray Lee (left) co-CEO of Country Pure Foods talks with Joe Koch, the company's vice-president of marketing and Tom Kolb, CFO, in what is being renovated into the company's new conference room in the new corporate offices located in the former O'Neil's building in downtown Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ray Lee, co-CEO of Country Pure Foods, gives a tour Thursday of the new corporate offices located in the former O'Neil's building downtown including this room for research and development. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The new corporate offices of Country Pure Foods are located on the fourth floor in the former O'Neil's building in downtown in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Country Pure Foods vegetable fruit juice beverages called dragon punch, and wango mango. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)