Swim instructor Jessica Winkel helps Rohan Gould, 9 from the Urban League during a Safety Around Water program at the University Park YMCA on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Megan Wytrzyszczewski (left) uses a pool noodle with a student as she teaches kids from the Urban League during a Safety Around Water program at the University Park YMCA on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan talks to lifeguard Shikel Fluellen at the pool after a press conference for Safety Around Water program at the University Park YMCA on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bernett L. Williams, VP of External Affairs at Akron Children's Hospital, tells a story of how she almost drowned as a child at a pool party, during press conference for Safety Around Water program at the University Park YMCA on Thursday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)