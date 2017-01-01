Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Startup bus conductor Kyle McKee talks about his positive experience last year with the bus tour during the Akron Startup Buspreneur Crash Course & Launch Party on Friday at BLU Plate in Akron. The Akron StartupBus is making a week-long trip to New Orleans to compete in a national entrepreneurship competition against some of the country's largest cities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Startup co-conductor Ian Schwarber speaks at the Akron Startup Buspreneur Crash Course & Launch Party on Friday at BLU Plate in Akron. The Akron StartupBus is making a week-long trip to New Orleans to compete in a national entrepreneurship competition against some of the country's largest cities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patricia Schwarber, Director of Development at Tregoe Education Forum, gives a crash course on decision making at the Akron Startup Buspreneur Crash Course & Launch Party on Friday at BLU Plate in Akron. The Akron StartupBus is making a week-long trip to New Orleans to compete in a national entrepreneurship competition against some of the country's largest cities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Patricia Schwarber, Director of Development at Tregoe Education Forum, gives a crash course on decision making at the Akron Startup Buspreneur Crash Course & Launch Party on Friday at BLU Plate in Akron The Akron StartupBus is making a week-long trip to New Orleans to compete in a national entrepreneurship competition against some of the country's largest cities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)