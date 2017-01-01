Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Delacey Walters looks onward during his sentencing on Thursday at the Summit County Courthouse in Akron, Ohio. Walters was sentenced to life in prison for raping his girlfriend's three young children and giving them STDs. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Delacey Walters looks out the window while his attorney Eddie Sipplen speaks on his behalf on Thursday at the Summit County Courthouse in Akron, Ohio. Walters was sentenced to life in prison for raping his girlfriend's three young children and giving them STDs. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Assistant prosecutor Jaime Syx (far left) speaks as Delacey Walters looks toward her on Thursday, at the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Walters was sentenced to life in prison for raping his girlfriend's three young children and giving them STDs. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)