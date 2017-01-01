Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dashcam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows Dannie Oliver, the man who was attacked by a police dog, posted a three-minute video of the incident using Facebook Live shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
Dannie Oliver (Photo courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office)
Samuel Tolbert (Photo courtesy Summit County Sheriff's Office)