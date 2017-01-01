Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Portage County Sheriff's Office mug shot of David Calhoun after his capture on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in Ravenna, Ohio.
Brian Fitzgibbon, Supervisor at U.S. Marshall Service, addresses members of media during a press conference at the Portage County Sheriff's Office about the capture of David Calhoun. At right, is Portage County Sheriff David Doak. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Karen Marsh, mother of slain victim Sarah Marsh, looks at a mug shot of David Calhoun after a press conference at the Portage County Sheriff's Office announcing his apprehension. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Marshall Peter Elliott talks to members of the media at a press conference at the Portage County Sheriff's Office about the capture of David Calhoun. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)